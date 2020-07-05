DONEGAL READERS POLL: Should we all be wearing facemasks? Have your say now!

Contact
Should we all be wearing face masks in public places?
I wear a mask in public places such as shops and I believe they should be mandatory
I usually wear a mask myself but I don't believe it should be enforced
I don't wear a mask but I would wear one if the government made it mandatory
I don't wear a mask and I don't believe anyone should be made to wear one
I need more information about wearing masks so that I can make an informed decision
I have a medical condition or disability which prevents me from wearing a mask
The government is advising that face masks should be worn in places such as shops and on public transport where it is difficult to maintain two-metre physical distancing.
Some say this doesn't go far enough and masks should be mandatory, with many people still not wearing masks.
What do you think?
