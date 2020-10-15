POLL: Was the government right to move Donegal to Level 4? Have your say in our readers poll

Contact
Have your say in our DonegalLive.ie readers poll
The government was right to impose Level 4 restrictions in Donegal for the next four weeks
I support the move to Level 4 restrictions but four weeks is too long
I don't see the point in closing shops and services while the schools are still open
We should have been moved to enhanced Level 3 like the rest of the country
I don't believe any restrictions whatsoever should be imposed
Some people in Donegal believe the move to Level 4 was inevitable and welcome while others say Level 3 was starting to work and should have been left in place.
What do you think?
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
At the tree planting ceremony were left to right: Cllr Michael McMahon, Carmel Mulhern, Taralouise and Diarmaid McCaughey
Guide dog trainers Eamon and Michelle McGee from Downings with Jennifer Doherty Donegal ambasador for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, along with staff from the New To You Shop in Carndonagh
Letterkenny University Hospital is Donegal's major acute hospital and is the sixth largest in the State.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.