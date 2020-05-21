POLL: Organ donation - should Ireland adopt an automatic consent system?

Contact
Should Ireland move to an automatic consent system for organ donation?
Yes, I believe automatic consent with a register of those who opt out is the way to go
No, I favour our current opt in system where people carry an organ donation card
Many Donegal people are only with us today because of the gift of life that organ donation gives.
And with advances in medicine leading to an ever growing number of successful transplant operations, the need for organ donation has never been higher. The UK has this week passed a law that means every adult is considered an organ donor unless they record their wish to opt out on a dedicated organ donation register.
This type of opt out system has been discussed in Ireland for many years. Is it time to make that move?
