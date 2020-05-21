POLL: Organ donation - should Ireland adopt an automatic consent system?

Many Donegal people are only with us today because of the gift of life that organ donation gives.

And with advances in medicine leading to an ever growing number of successful transplant operations, the need for organ donation has never been higher. The UK has this week passed a law that means every adult is considered an organ donor unless they record their wish to opt out on a dedicated organ donation register.

This type of opt out system has been discussed in Ireland for many years. Is it time to make that move?