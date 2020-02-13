SNAPSHOTS: Vote now for your favourite photo in Round Three of our fantastic photo competition

Contact
Mary Devlin tells us:
"This is a photo of 3 generations. Taken in Burt in the early 1960's before a big hurling game.
From left to right my uncle James Whoriskey, my grandfather Hugh Whoriskey and my great grandfather Johnny Whoriskey. I hope you like it as much as I do!"
Thank you to everyone who entered our Snapshots competition this week.
The top two photographs will go through to next week's Grand Final where they could win a prize pack worth €600, so get voting for your favourite now!
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.