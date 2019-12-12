UK General Election - What do Donegal people think?

The UK is going to the polls for the country's third general election in less than five years.

The contest, the first to be held in December in nearly 100 years, follows those in 2015 and 2017.

Polling stations in 650 constituencies across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland opened at 7am.

After the polls close at 10pm, counting will begin straight away. Most results are due to be announced in the early hours of Friday morning.

A total of 650 MPs will be chosen under the first-past-the-post system used for general elections, in which the candidate who secures the most votes in each individual constituency is elected.



This election is particularly hard to predict, for two reasons. Many reasons come into play such as the fact that Britain’s electoral landscape has changed markedly. The country has become polarised into Brexit Leave and Remain camps.

You also have to take into consideration the fact that the old two-party system has fragmented into more of a four-party configuration. In addition to the Conservatives and Labour, the strongly pro-Remain Liberal Democrats and the avidly pro-Leave Brexit Party both poll in double figures. Moreover, Scottish and Welsh nationalists have drawn support.

A second factor is that, under Britain’s first-past-the-post electoral system, in which seats are allocated to candidates who win a plurality of votes in their constituencies, voters are increasingly likely to vote tactically—switching parties to maximise support for the strongest Leave or Remain candidates.

But if you lived in Britain who would you vote for?