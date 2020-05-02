Contact

DONEGAL LIVE POLL: Is Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's five-stage plan to exit lockdown the right move?

Have your say on the 100-day easing of restrictions in our online poll

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Is Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's five-stage plan the right move?

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

I believe the gradual easing of restrictions is the way to go and now is the right time

I am in favour of the gradual easing of restrictions but it is too soon

I believe strict restrictions should stay in place until we have a vaccination or cure

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced a five-stage plan to ease Ireland out of lockdown. 

"Now is the time to finish what we started," he said in his address to the nation on Friday evening. 

But have seven weeks of lockdown been enough? Or with 1,265 deaths from Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland to date, should more stringent restrictions remain in place for longer? Have your say. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

