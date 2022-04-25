Gallery: Donegal's win over Armagh - through the lens

Donegal put in a fine performance on Sunday to overcome Armagh in the Ulster SFC quarter-final on a scoreline of 1-16 to 0-12, a result that means Declan Bonner's side take on Cavan in two weeks' time in the semi-final.
Here's a selection of photographs from Thomas Gallagher and Sportsfile from Sunday.
CLICK ON NEXT TO GO THROUGH THE FULL SERIES OF PHOTOS
