WATCH: Call for talented Donegal singers to represent Ireland at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021

Adare Productions are putting a call out for talented young singers who will be aged between 9 and 14 years this Autumn. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for a talented youngster or group to represent Ireland at an international level.
The Irish heats will take place in line with HSE guidelines and subject to Covid-19 Government restrictions at that time. The winner will go on to represent Ireland at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2021.
“I loved every minute of it, I got to perform on a stage bigger than I had ever dreamt of. It it is something I will never forget, said Anna Kearney, Junior Eurovision representative 2019
Could it be you?
To enter all you need is an amazing singing voice, there is no original song necessary.
Applications are open to solos, duets and groups of up to a maximum of six people, although all group entries must be members of the same household. The closing date for entries is March 19, 2021. Apply now at www.tg4.ie/junioreurovision
For further information contact Adare Productions on: 083 1322683 or email: junioreurovision@ adareproductions.ie
