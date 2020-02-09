Contact
Projected poll topper in the South Donegal/Sligo Leitrim constituency Martin Kenny gives his reaction to the Donegal Democrat to the official tally of a 48% share in Donegal South.
Kenny also added that in relation to the formation of a government, Sinn Fein are prepared to talk to all parties. "The people have now spoken and there is a responsibility on all parties"
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.