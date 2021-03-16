WATCH: A special St Patrick's Day message from Glenveagh National Park

"When we think of holidays, we normally think of holidays abroad.

"We don't really appreciate what's on our doorstep."

The words of Bernard McBride - one of the staff members at Glenveagh National Park.

Bernard drives a bus at Glenveagh, and he like all his colleagues, has experienced a year like no other where lockdowns and restrictions have impacted on this wonderful facility for almost a year now.

The staff at Glenveagh feature in a fantastic short video which has been put together especially for St. Patrick's Day.

And as District Conservation Officer Andrew Speer explains in the video, the winter's now behind us, and St. Patrick's Day is a time for looking forward.

Hopefully we can all enjoy better times as we move through 2021.

And watching this wonderful video, you quickly realise how lucky we are to have such a special place so close to home.