Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

WATCH: A special St Patrick's Day message from Glenveagh National Park

Staff reflect on a difficult year

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

"When we think of holidays, we normally think of holidays abroad.

"We don't really appreciate what's on our doorstep."

The words of Bernard McBride - one of the staff members at Glenveagh National Park.

Bernard drives a bus at Glenveagh, and he like all his colleagues, has experienced a year like no other where lockdowns and restrictions have impacted on this wonderful facility for almost a year now.

The staff at Glenveagh feature in a fantastic short video which has been put together especially for St. Patrick's Day.

And as District Conservation Officer Andrew Speer explains in the video, the winter's now behind us, and St. Patrick's Day is a time for looking forward.

Hopefully we can all enjoy better times as we move through 2021. 

And watching this wonderful video, you quickly realise how lucky we are to have such a special place so close to home.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie