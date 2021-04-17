WATCH: Spectacular settings for another Jerusalema dance in Donegal

Contact
When gardaí posted a video of their Jerusalema dance routine earlier this year, it captured the imagination of the nation.
Many groups have come together since, so here's another uplifting video to get your Saturday off to an upbeat start.
This great video clip was posted up on youtube and shows how the Ray Community Group and the Rathmullan the Way Forward group came together with the help of Rathmullan Film Festival to create this feel good, community involved video.
The original Jerusalema started off as a hit South African house track by DJ Master KG and Nomcebo.
The song was released in 2019 but the dance element began in Angola in February 2019, where a dance troupe recorded themselves moving to the song while eating their lunch. It has attracted more than 16 million views.
You can see it: HERE
In Europe, one of the biggest successes came with this great version by staff of Austrian Airlines which has had more than eight million views. You can see it: HERE
