WATCH: Can you help name this beautiful foal born to pony rescued in Donegal?

Tory was heavily in foal when rescued by the ISPCA in Donegal recently.
A spokesperson for Donegal ISPCA said: "Once Tory arrived at our Animal Rehabilitation Centre, she was closely monitored and received expert care by our dedicated team. We were relieved when she had a healthy colt foal and both are doing well in ISPCA care.
"We haven’t decided on a name for the foal yet, can you help us name him?"
"The ISPCA have been busier than ever caring for hundreds of vulnerable animals and new arrivals, in our rescue centres. Many more animals will need to be rescued by our essential frontline Inspectors and many animals will need to stay with us for a longer period of time, before they can be lovingly rehomed.
"Thank you so much for continued support during this difficult time. We can’t help them without you."
Anyone who would like to suggest a name can do so in the comments section of the Facebook post on ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre
