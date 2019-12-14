WATCH: Santa sets up house in Donegal

Contact
Santa and Mrs Clause were joined by two of Donegal's best musicians and singers on the Diamond this afternoon in the refurbished shed provide by the Donegal Bay Rowing Club
Diarmaid McGee and Deane Conaghan put in a great performance and will be back together again in the Reyurning Light concert on the 23rd
