Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Independent general election candidate in Donegal favours a deportation unit

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

An independent general election candidate running in the Donegal constituency is claiming that Ireland cannot cope with what he terms is a “deluge of bogus asylum seekers and chancers that live off the generosity of the Irish taxpayer.”

Outspoken Niall McConnell has expressed reservations about the huge changes that have taken place in Irish society in recent times, and one of his election slogans is “Ireland for the Irish.”

Describing himself as an Irish patriot, he says that “not since 1918 has there been a more critical time in the political life of our nation.” He has embarked on an extensive campaign around the constituency, erecting his own posters and posting videos online.

He says that he has received a warm reception on many doorsteps, and claims that many people that he has spoken with, especially in Letterkenny, “are fed up with the massive influx of the ‘New Irish’ into our towns and villages.”

Regarding the integration of non-nationals he suggests that more efforts should be put into integrating with “our cousins in the north” before attempting to integrate with what he termed as “strangers from the Middle East.”

He says that if he is elected as a TD to represent Donegal, he will push for a deportation unit “to remove all illegal aliens from the state” and he will also seek the immediate repatriation of “all non-economically productive migrants, failed asylum seekers and foreign criminals.”

Reacting to his comments, Pippa Woolnough, Communications and Advocacy Manager, Immigrant Council of Ireland, said, “Candidates may attempt to win votes by hurting people and dividing communities; it’s up to all of us, including the media and political parties, to ensure this is not a successful strategy.

“In a general election voters are looking for vision, progress and solutions which involve them. We are all part of a more connected world and the vast majority of Irish society recognises and enjoys the cultural and economic benefits this brings. Scapegoating ethnic and religious minority groups only builds divisions, stokes tension and steals oxygen from the more pressing issues.”

And she added: “Just last week the Immigrant Council of Ireland joined forces with 30 plus groups and organisations, including Ibec and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, to call on candidates to double down against hate speech and instead focus on representing their constituencies in all their rich diversity.”

Some of his election publications

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie