WATCH: Aodh Ruadh's utility man Eddie Lynch happy to get in on the scoring act against Cloughaneely

Aodh Ruadh made it two from two with a big win over Cloughaneely in Munday's Field on Sunday. Again to the fore for the Ballyshannon men was play-anywhere Eddie Lynch. He is normally on marking duties or sweeping but on Sunday he popped up for two points as well.
He was a happy man when speaking after the game to Peter Campbell
