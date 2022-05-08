Watch: Jamie Brennan puts focus on the team after Donegal get past Cavan

Jamie Brennan was more interested in the team than the collective as Donegal got the better of Cavan in the Ulster SFC semi-final on a 2-16 to 0-16 scoreline.
The Bundoran forward scored four from play, with his punched effort tying up the scores at 0-9 to 0-9 at the break, before Declan Bonner's side kicked on the in the second half.
"We were going into blind alleys and were a bit unsettled," he said. "There was a real good championship edge. We knew what Cavan were going to throw at us after 2020. I wouldn't worry too much about the man of the match, all you want to do is get the win in the Ulster championship. It's never easy to get a result in Ulster."
Irene McIntyre pictured beside a portrait of her husband Gay during a reception in the Guildhall. Included from left are Paul, Justine, Zoe, Gina and Karla
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.