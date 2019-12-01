Watch: Donegal interest in the Killarney Historic Rally

The curtain came down on the rallying season over the weekend with the Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Rally 2019.

While Donegal participation was limited, rally fans from the county will have followed it with interest. Some of the best action was captured by Vintage Point Video.

Rob Duggan was the overall winner in an Escort Mark II, ahead of WRC driver Craig Breen who was in a Ford Escort RS1800 some 14 seconds adrift.

Owen Murphy was third in a Ford Escort.

Colin O'Donoghue was the winner in the Modfied category in a Ford Escort MK II with Donegal's Johnny Jordan and Paddy McCrudden 11th overall in the modifieds in their Toyota Starlet RWD.