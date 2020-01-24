Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

WATCH: The full action from Donegal boxing sensation Jason Quigley's latest victory

Good start to the year for Quigley in California

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal’s Jason Quigley registered his 18th professional boxing success as he overcame Mexican Fernando Marin at The Hangar, Orange County in California in the headline Thursday Fight Night hosted by Golden Boy Promotions.

Quigley was in control from early on and the fight ended in the third round after a great punch from the Irishman left his opponent on the canvass.

Quigley, 28, extended his record to 18-1-14KOs, and looked really sharp. The action from the night can he seen in this video.

Meanwhile, Quigley has been reacting to his latest success.

He said: “It’s the first time in a long time that I enjoyed a fight. It’s the first time I controlled my emotions, I let my shots go and did what I do best. 

“He’s got one hard head. I’m surprised it wasn’t stopped earlier. He was responsive and wasn’t sitting on the ropes. He’s a tough operator and this is a tough game. I dominated him in the second round and he looked like he was ready to go. I wasted too much energy trying to get him out in the second round. He was stunned a few times, but didn’t go down. Eventually he did in the third.

He continued: “Performance-wise, I’m very happy. Things me and Andy are working on in the gym are starting to come together. I felt good in there. I want to push on now. This keeps the momentum going and now I want to keep it going."

“I had a great chat with Eric Gomez after the fight and I want to thank them for standing by me. I know people have been doubting me and I doubted myself at times. I went downhill in terms of the boxing world. It took a lot of change and a lot of people that I love standing by me.

Quigley's coach, Andy Lee, said: “It was a huge improvement from the last fight. He’s starting to show little bits of what he can do. I’m happy with it. He’s still only showing glimpses of what he is doing in the gym. There is a different tension when there is a real, live opponent trying to knock you out. Overall, I’m happy with that improvement.

And he added: “I’ve asked Golden Boy to get Jason to the east coast. He’s an Irish fighter and that’s where he needs to be."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie