WATCH: The full action from Donegal boxing sensation Jason Quigley's latest victory

Donegal’s Jason Quigley registered his 18th professional boxing success as he overcame Mexican Fernando Marin at The Hangar, Orange County in California in the headline Thursday Fight Night hosted by Golden Boy Promotions.

Quigley was in control from early on and the fight ended in the third round after a great punch from the Irishman left his opponent on the canvass.

Quigley, 28, extended his record to 18-1-14KOs, and looked really sharp. The action from the night can he seen in this video.

Meanwhile, Quigley has been reacting to his latest success.

He said: “It’s the first time in a long time that I enjoyed a fight. It’s the first time I controlled my emotions, I let my shots go and did what I do best.

“He’s got one hard head. I’m surprised it wasn’t stopped earlier. He was responsive and wasn’t sitting on the ropes. He’s a tough operator and this is a tough game. I dominated him in the second round and he looked like he was ready to go. I wasted too much energy trying to get him out in the second round. He was stunned a few times, but didn’t go down. Eventually he did in the third.

He continued: “Performance-wise, I’m very happy. Things me and Andy are working on in the gym are starting to come together. I felt good in there. I want to push on now. This keeps the momentum going and now I want to keep it going."

“I had a great chat with Eric Gomez after the fight and I want to thank them for standing by me. I know people have been doubting me and I doubted myself at times. I went downhill in terms of the boxing world. It took a lot of change and a lot of people that I love standing by me.

Quigley's coach, Andy Lee, said: “It was a huge improvement from the last fight. He’s starting to show little bits of what he can do. I’m happy with it. He’s still only showing glimpses of what he is doing in the gym. There is a different tension when there is a real, live opponent trying to knock you out. Overall, I’m happy with that improvement.

And he added: “I’ve asked Golden Boy to get Jason to the east coast. He’s an Irish fighter and that’s where he needs to be."