WATCH: Crana College staff and students vent frustration over lack of new school progress

Staff and students of Inishowen school Crana College marched through the streets of Buncrana this morning to vent their frustration over the lack of progress made on a new school building.

Crana College principal Kevin Cooley said patience has run out with the government in failing to deliver the Three School Campus.

He said: "Our march today is a reaction from students, staff, parents and the local community to the failures of both the department of Education and skills and our politicians to deliver a site for a new school."

Mr Cooley praised the behaviour and conduct of students and acknowledged the efforts of staff and the New School Committee in campaigning for a new school.

General election candidates Charlie McConalogue, Padraig Mac Lochlainn and Peter Casey were among those who marched through Buncrana in support of the campaign.