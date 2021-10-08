WATCH: Thousands on the match in mica protest in Dublin

The cry "100% redress, no less" is ringing out in the streets of Dublin today.
Thousands of people are attending the protest rally in the centre of the capital.
They are driving home the message that Donegal citizens affected by the mica crisis must not be left behind and that a full redress scheme must be implemented.
The south Donegal area has seen a 12% increase in Covid-19 incidence despite falls in the rest of the county
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.