CAR OF THE DAY: Toyota Yaris from Kellys Toyota, Letterkenny

The all-new generation Toyota Yaris has been named as the 2021 European Car of the Year.

Judges praised Yaris’ hybrid technology for its smooth driving, low emissions and accessible price point – illustrating why more than 80% of Yaris buyers choose the hybrid powertrain. The Yaris was also recognised for its design, dynamic performance, and class-leading safety.

It is available in petrol and hybrid models

211 offers have been extended for April at Kellys Toyota

