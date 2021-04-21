CAR OF THE DAY: Toyota Yaris from Kellys Toyota, Letterkenny

Contact
The all-new generation Toyota Yaris has been named as the 2021 European Car of the Year.
Judges praised Yaris’ hybrid technology for its smooth driving, low emissions and accessible price point – illustrating why more than 80% of Yaris buyers choose the hybrid powertrain. The Yaris was also recognised for its design, dynamic performance, and class-leading safety.
It is available in petrol and hybrid models
211 offers have been extended for April at Kellys Toyota, APR from 2.9%, finance contribution up to €3,000, Trade in Booster up to €2,500 . T&C apply
