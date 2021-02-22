Contact

WATCH: Great documentary on the history of Sligo Rovers has plenty of Donegal connections

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

A new hugely insightful documentary on the history of Sligo Rovers has got considerable reaction since it went online.

It delves into the past and features short interviews with many of its great players, including quite a few who also had spells with Finn Harps, including Paul McGee, Tony Fagan, and Gavin Dykes.

One fascinating parts of the video, Shine - A Sligo Rovers documentary, is a piece on the many foreign players that featured for the Bit o' Red, including Wesley Charles.

But the highlights are surely based around the footage from league triumphs and FAI Cup successes, and you get a great idea of just what it meant to all concerned. Their first ever FAI Cup win, in 1983, remains one of the greatest moments in the club's history.

There are many so Donegal connections, ranging from Patsy McGowan to Brendan Bradley, Chris Rutherford to Seamus Coleman, and, of course, more recently, with the likes of Raffaele Cretaro, and while there is great rivalry with Harps, there are also many friendships and strong links. 

The club is firmly woven into the very fabric of its local community and far beyond. This documentary outlines just what Rovers means to some of the personalities who have helped shape its history since its foundation in 1928.

The video was created by Oisin Moran, and Michael Moran. Music by Pearse McGloughlin

