Donegal dancing queen struts her stuff on Dancing With The Stars

Buncrana woman Grainne Gallanagh, who was crowned Miss Universe Ireland 2018, knocking it out of the park on Dancing With The Stars tonight.

Grainne and her professional partner, Kai, scored an impressive 18 points with their terrific Tango.

#DWTSIrl. Donegal abú.