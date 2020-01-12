Donegal dancing queen struts her stuff on Dancing With The Stars

Contact
Buncrana woman Grainne Gallanagh, who was crowned Miss Universe Ireland 2018, knocking it out of the park on Dancing With The Stars tonight.
Grainne and her professional partner, Kai, scored an impressive 18 points with their terrific Tango.
To vote for Donegal's Grainne call 1513717107 or text GRAINNE to 53125 when voting opens.
#DWTSIrl. Donegal abú.
