WATCH: Local organisations come together to provide free online seminar for Donegal businesses

Due to the extreme impact of Covid-19, it is a good time for businesses to review how they are communicating with customers during this time of crisis: how you communicate could make a substantial difference to your business survival.

The business networks of Donegal, namely Donegal Business Network, Donegal Women in Business and Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce have come together with Donegal ETB’s Further Education and Training (FET) Service, through its Employer Services, to look at creating a collaborative platform of support.

Collectively, they understand the need for carefully considered communication during these challenging times.

On Tuesday, April 14 they will host a free online seminar through Zoom with Jo Collins of Sales Performance who has kindly offered her time to facilitate the seminar on the topic of ‘Communicating with Your Customers in A Time of Crisis.’

Jo is widely known for her excellence in sales training with Small to Medium Enterprises.

This online session will cover the following items:

1. In a time of crisis, we need to be mindful of how we communicate.

2. During this event, we will explore options on the things that you can do for your business right now plus some thought on email communication.

3. Use this time to build credible business relationships with your customers that are built on trust.

4. Discover ways to contribute value and provide expert insights and advice to your clients.

5. Examine ways that you can communicate and support your clients today.

6. Explore ways to help other SME companies just like yours.

The seminar will be an hour long session with forty five minutes of content and fifteen minutes for questions. Jo will use Zoom to organise this meeting.

Those interested in joining in must register on Eventbrite through this link: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ communicating-with-your- customers-in-a-time-of-crisis- tickets-101871424172

For those businesses who are new to Zoom, Donegal Business Network can arrange a trial run prior to the event.

Michael Mac Ginty of MEANit Web Design Agency and of Donegal Business Network speaking about this event said: “Let's fill this digital space.

"Let's make this work. Let's all work together in supporting each other to use good communication tools in our sales and businesses until we meet at bigger events later in the summer.”

At a later date, when the current Covid-19 containment measure are lifted, Donegal ETB’s FET Service through its Employer Services (Skills to Advance initiative), together with Donegal Business Network, Donegal Women in Business and Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce will be hosting seminars with Jo Collins on Mastering Sales Performance.