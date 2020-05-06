WATCH: Donegal school's beautiful and heart-warming message to its students

Contact
Better known for his roles in directing musical theatre, Donegal Town man Séimí Campbell has produced a beautiful video of his alma mater, Scoil an Linbh Íosa.
This heart-warming production shows pupils that their teachers are thinking of them and have some very special messages to help them through lockdown.
