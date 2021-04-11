WATCH: Foyle Valley Railway: The Swilly and The Wee Donegal (1989)

Contact
#SpotlightSunday takes a look at Derry and its railway history with broadcaster Tom McDevitte.
Tom McDevitte, a Tyrone native, was one of Northern Ireland's best known broadcasters and newspaper columnists, explores the Foyle Valley Railway and its background.
Tom began his career as an employee of the railway when he was 15 as a clerk with the Great Northern in Strabane and spent more than 40 years with the Great Northern Railway.
