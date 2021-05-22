There was a massive turnout for Saturday's protests at the inadequacies of the mica redress scheme, showing the extent of the anger and frustration of affected homeowners.

WATCH: See hundreds take to the street in Buncrana in protest at the inadequacy of the mica redress scheme

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.