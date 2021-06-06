WATCH: Mica and Me by Aoife (13)

When the walls come crumbling down

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Watch the story of 13-year-old Aoife Mc Laughlin from the Isle of Dough, Inishowen, Donegal, who had to move out of her mica-affected home with her family as it was too dangerous to stay.

The walls were crumbling around them.

The video is courtesy of Mica The Bigger Picture Project 20 21

Mica the Bigger Picture Project 2021 was set up to create an up to date pictorial account of houses affected by Mica in 2021 and to highlight the issues of the vistims behind the cracks.

The group can be contacted at: micafreelivees@outlook.com.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie