WATCH: Mica and Me by Aoife (13)

Watch the story of 13-year-old Aoife Mc Laughlin from the Isle of Dough, Inishowen, Donegal, who had to move out of her mica-affected home with her family as it was too dangerous to stay.

The walls were crumbling around them.

The video is courtesy of Mica The Bigger Picture Project 20 21

Mica the Bigger Picture Project 2021 was set up to create an up to date pictorial account of houses affected by Mica in 2021 and to highlight the issues of the vistims behind the cracks.

The group can be contacted at: micafreelivees@outlook.com.