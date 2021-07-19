WATCH: "I'm right behind you!" Paul Brady performs Homes of Donegal in support of 100% Mica Redress

Singer songwriter Paul Brady has added his voice to the call for 100% redress for homeowners affected by the Mica scandal.
He recorded a video of his version of the classic Homes of Donegal along with Donegal fiddler Ciaran Tourish.
Written in 1955 by Donegal man Sean McBride, the song praises the warm welcome and generous hospitality to be found in Donegal homes. It is therefore particularly poignant to hear it performed in the context of the Mica scandal when so many Donegal homes are falling apart, while their owners feel let down by the government's lack of commitment to 100% redress.
Mica redress advocate Paddy Duffy said: This is special. The legend Paul Brady showing his support for Mica Redress by performing his classic "Homes of Donegal" with Donegal's own legend Ciarán Tourish on violin.
"To the people in power, this campaign is still growing and will only end with a full 100% Redress."
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.