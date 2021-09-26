Search

26/09/2021

WATCH: An RNLI crew comes to the assistance of a vessel and crew in difficulty off Donegal

The crew responded to two callouts on Saturday

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Lough Swilly RNLI had a busy Saturday with two callouts within a few hours, one of which was a vessel in difficulty and the other a person missing on a small boat.

The all-weather Lifeboat was paged on Saturday at 17.07pm by Malin Head Coast Guard to assist a small fishing boat that had developed mechanical problems five nautical miles off Horn Head.

A spokesperson said: "The volunteer crew towed the boat with three persons on board to the safety of Ballyhoorisky Pier.

"The crew were returning to Buncrana when the pagers went off again at 20.12pm.

"The Inshore Lifeboat was also tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard after reports of a man missing off Portsalon on a small punt.

"After an extensive search by both boats and the Coast Guard, the search was called off."

Both boats then returned to Buncrana and Ned's Point to refuel and make ready for service.

"We would like to thank Mulroy Coast Guard boat and shore crew for their assistance on both shouts today," said the spokesperson. 

"If you're in difficulty or see someone in or on the water in trouble please dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."

VIDEO: Greg McDaid /Lough Swilly RNLI Facebook

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media