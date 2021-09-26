WATCH: An RNLI crew comes to the assistance of a vessel and crew in difficulty off Donegal

Lough Swilly RNLI had a busy Saturday with two callouts within a few hours, one of which was a vessel in difficulty and the other a person missing on a small boat.

The all-weather Lifeboat was paged on Saturday at 17.07pm by Malin Head Coast Guard to assist a small fishing boat that had developed mechanical problems five nautical miles off Horn Head.

A spokesperson said: "The volunteer crew towed the boat with three persons on board to the safety of Ballyhoorisky Pier.

"The crew were returning to Buncrana when the pagers went off again at 20.12pm.

"The Inshore Lifeboat was also tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard after reports of a man missing off Portsalon on a small punt.

"After an extensive search by both boats and the Coast Guard, the search was called off."

Both boats then returned to Buncrana and Ned's Point to refuel and make ready for service.

"We would like to thank Mulroy Coast Guard boat and shore crew for their assistance on both shouts today," said the spokesperson.

"If you're in difficulty or see someone in or on the water in trouble please dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."

VIDEO: Greg McDaid /Lough Swilly RNLI Facebook