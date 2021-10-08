Watch: Mica crisis affects a third of the population of Donegal, Green Party rep

A third of the population of Donegal are affected by the mica blocks crisis, the county's Green Party representative has claimed.
Michael White was among the public representatives at today's major mica protest in Dublin.
His own house is affected, and he knows many others who are also in crumbling homes.
Thousands have been attended the protest rally calling for 100% redress.
Video: Catherine McGinty
