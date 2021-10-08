WATCH: PRO of Mica Action Group claims 20,000 plus at protest in Dublin

Donegal Mica Action Group PRO Michael Doherty has expressed delight with the huge turnout in Dublin for the mica protest.
He estimates that around 20,000 people were in attendance.
He said that it has got to the stage that the Government has to wake up and TDs cannot keep fobbing them off. The campaign is calling for 100% redress.
Video: Catherine McGinty
