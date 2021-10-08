WATCH: "We have one simple demand - and that is 100% redress," - Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty

"We have one simple demand - and that is 100% redress," - Sinn Fein TD and party spokesperson on finance, Pearse Doherty, stated at today's mica protest rally in Dublin.
"The government are not listening to the people," he declared.
He also highlighted a lack of regulation during the Celtic Tiger era.
Video: Catherine McGinty
