WATCH: Tribute video recalls great career of the late Manus Kelly

The Tribute Night for the late Manus Kelly attracted a large attendance to the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny at the weekend.

The evening evoked many fond memories of the talented Donegal driver who made history in the Donegal International Rally with his string of victories. A tribute auction was held and all the money raised on the night goes into a trust for the late Manus’ wife and their five children. Indeed, the attendance and the money raised reflected the high esteem in which he was held.

A tribute to Manus Kelly has just been released through youtube by Flyin Finn Motorsport.

The video - which was shown at the tribute night - has received much favourable comment already. It contains some great moments that involved Kelly during his rallying career and is a fitting tribute to a much loved man who will be long remembered following his untimely death during the summer.

RIP Manus 'Mandy' Kelly.