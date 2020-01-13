WATCH: Donegal students at BT Young Scientists explore benefits of education on single use plastic reduction

Contact
Students from the Abbey Vocational School (AVS) in Donegal Town presented their findings on the benefit of school education programmes in reducing single use plastic.
Erin Britton, Ciara Friel and Jane Faulkner came up with some very interesting findings which they hope to share with other schools.
They give an overview of their project and findings to Donegal Live.
