Watch: The great regeneration of cultural quarter in a previously run down part of Letterkenny

A new era is dawning for part of Donegal's biggest town.

The 'Cathedral Quarter' is experiencing a period of rejuvenation, and there are exciting plans for the years ahead.

Recently, as part of the Historic Towns Initiative 2020, Dr. Joe Gallagher and Colette Beatty of Donegal Co. Council were joined by Donnan Harvey of the Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter Committee, to present an outline of the progress to date, and to chart the way forward.

The local community has been working hard with the local authority for a heritage led development in the area around the Church Lane.

While St. Eunan's Cathedral is one of the town's most iconic building, the oldest building is actually the Church of Ireland which dates back to 1636.

The idea to develop the area was partially sparked off by the fact that the Lonely Plant Guide - in its piece on Donegal - described Letterkenny as a town without a soul.

Since then numerous improvements have been made to the Church Lane area, where some of the buildings had become derelict.

A series of initiatives began and the future appears bright. Many of the buildings have been transformed, with their original fronts restored in some cases.

A total of €200,000 was received under the Historic Towns initiative towards some of the works carried out.