Watch: Relay For Life Donegal 2020 - Vitual Luminaria Ceremony

The wonders of technology mean that a virtual Relay for Life has been taking place in Donegal this weekend.

The Relay for Life committee had taken the decision to cancel this year’s event some weeks ago following consultation with the Letterkenny Institute of Technology, where it is staged on an annual basis, and with the Irish Cancer Society.

One of the most emotionally charged hours of the 2020 Relay for Life event is the Luminaria service or Candle of Hope ceremony. This year saw a virtual ceremony for which the moving commentary was scripted by Donal Kavanagh who also narrated the proceedings on the night.

Those who accessed the Relay for Life Donegal Facebook page from 10.00 pm last night were able to watch and listen to the event.

They were also asked to place a lit candle in a window of their homes to help remember those who have succumbed to cancer and the survivors and carers.

Patron of Relay for Donegal, Daniel O’Donnell, who co-wrote along with fellow performer, Marc Roberts, what has become the anthem of the local event, ‘I’ll See This Journey Through’, has been featuring on the Relay Facebook Page highlighting the importance of the Relay movement and how it has made such a difference year after year in respect of fund-raising and research.

On Sunday morning the normal Relay for Life would feature the Gospel Hour and Ecumenical Service on Highland Radio.

This year the Relay Facebook page has reprised the equivalent from 2017 complete with readings, personal experiences, and the voices and instruments of local musical talent.

“You are never alone when you are part of the great Relay for Life Donegal family,” chairperson Robert O’Connor said.

Even in the midst of the current pandemic, there was still that opportunity to continue to be part of it.



































