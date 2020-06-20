Watch: Sam Moffett, Callum Devine and Ryan Loughran speak about the Donegal International Rally - event would have been on this weekend

Freelance photographer and rally enthusiast Kevin Glendinning has put together a video to coincide with what would have been the Donegal International Rally this weekend.

The biggest sporting occasion in the north-west, this year's event was cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year's rally was halted after the tragic death of Manus Kelly on the Fanad Head stage on the Sunday. In this video, Glendinning gets the thoughts of Monaghan's Sam Moffett, who was the winner of the curtailed event, and he also got the views of Derry's Callum Devine, and also Ryan Loughran, who won the National Rally in 2019.