Watch: Donegal gardaí remember their colleague Detective Garda Colm Horkan

Donegal gardaí remembered their slain colleague Colm Horkan - who was killed in the line of duty in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, last Wednesday - at an ecumenical prayer service today at Letterkenny Garda Station.
The ceremony was timed for noon to coincide with the funeral of Det. Garda Horkan, 49, at St. James’ Church, Charlestown, Co Mayo.
Similar services were held at many garda stations throughout the country. His State Funeral took place in his hometown of Charlestown, Co Mayo today. In his homily, Parish Priest Tommy Johnston described Det Gda Horkan as one of nature's gentlemen. VIDEO: Brian McDaid
