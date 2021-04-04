Contact

WATCH: The Cairdeas na bhFidiléirí 'Concert for Caitlin'

Virtual fundraiser for Donegal family whose daughter is receiving treatment for a brain tumour

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Cairdeas na bhFidiléirí has organised a fundraising virtual concert in support of a little girl from Donegal who is currently receiving treatment for a brain tumour.

Caitlin (8) and her mum, Eimear, and dad, Thomas, received the diagnosis in February. 

The Cairdeas na bhFidiléirí 'Concert for Caitlin' is taking place on Sunday, April 11, at 8.00pm on the groups Facebook pages: The Fiddle Music of Donegal and Cairdeas na bhFidiléiri.

It will feature many high profile Fiddle Players and performers. 

According to Cairdeas na bhFidiléirí, Caitlin has some big medical treatment ahead of her.

"She is a great wee fiddle player, as are her sisters and brother. Her dad. Thomas, is well known in Donegal's music scene as a player and teacher.

"The virtual 'Concert for Caitlin' will feature a host of Donegal's finest musicians, including, Derek McGinley, Roisin and Ella McGrory, John Byrne, Aidan O'Donnell, Peter Tracey, The Diamonds, Ciarán Ó Maonaigh and Caitlin, Bríd Harper, Maurice Bradley and Ciaran Kelly, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, and more, the line up is still being confirmed. 

To donate to Caitlin's online fundraiser, click HERE.

Cairdeas na bhFidiléirí was formed in the early 1980s to help support and promote the art of fiddle playing in the Donegal tradition.

