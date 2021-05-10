UPDATE: An Garda Síochána are on the scene of the ongoing mica protest

Contact
UPDATE (14:15): An Garda Síochána are on the scene of the ongoing protest by mica-affected homeowners, currently staging a protest in Carndonagh.
The protest is happening at a construction site on the Derry Road in the market town, where the firm GDC Property Developers is building houses.
The protesters are calling on GDC to immediately boycott the Inishowen company which sold the mica blocks and to cease using their blocks in this particular development.
BREAKING (15:14): Approximately 200 Inishowen mica-affected homeowners are currently staging a protest in Carndonagh.
The protest is happening at a construction site on the Derry Road in the market town, where the firm GDC Property Developers is building houses. Traffic has ground to a halt in the area.
Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Mr Paddy Diver said: "We are protesting today, because this company is using blocks from by the same company which provided the mica blocks, the defective concrete blocks, for houses all over Inishowen and wider Donegal.
