Search our Archive
27/05/2021
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue recently did a lengthy interview podcast with Oliver McBride, Managing Editor of Fishing Daily.
Listen as they discuss current fishing issues.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email
More News
Veronica and Oliver Lafferty, outside the mobile home the family will live in while their home is tossed and rebuilt
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.