Watch: Iconic Erne Cinema in Ballyshannon demolished

It has not been operational as a cinema since a fire in the late 1960s but the old Erne Cinema in Ballyshannon was finally demolished in a smooth operation that began in the early hours of Monday morning.
A new development will replace the old site.
At present it has planning for a hotel.
The demolition was carried out by Carty Contractors after a special firm was required to previously remove the old roof, which occurred last week.
