Watch: Iconic Erne Cinema in Ballyshannon demolished

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

It has not been operational as a cinema since a fire in the late 1960s but the old Erne Cinema in Ballyshannon was finally demolished in a smooth operation that began in the early hours of Monday morning. 
A new development will replace the old site. 
At present it has planning for a hotel. 
The demolition was carried out by Carty Contractors after a special firm was required to previously remove the old roof, which occurred last week. 

