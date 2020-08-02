Watch: Glenea United celebrate as they come out on top in Donegal League Division One title showdown

Glenea United are celebrating having captured the Donegal Junior League Temple Domestic Appliances Division One title this afternoon.

Convoy Arsenal 0

Glenea United 1

The Glasserchoo side went into the title showdown with Convoy Arsenal knowing that they only needed a point to get the silverware.

But they bagged all three points thanks to a late penalty from first-half substitute Ryan McFadden.

Convoy has gone into the final match of the season one point adrift at the summit of the table, and had to secure victory if they were to leapfrog over their opponents.

While they were bitterly disappointed not to win on their home patch, at least there was some consolation in that they had already been promoted irrespective of the outcome.

There was little between the two sides in what was an open, entertaining affair on the fine Orchard Park pitch.

But this was a game of few clear-cut chances, and the two goalkeepers, Lee Boyd of Convoy and Joe Coll of Glenea were largely having to deal with high balls rather than reactionary saves.

The dismissal of Noah Mailey with a straight red following a stern tackle on John McFadden just before half-time was a major blow for Convoy, who has moments earlier seen veteran striker Darren McElwaine going off through injury.

But despite playing more than half the game with a numerical disadvantage they were very much in it right up to the all-important score on 82 minutes.

The first half saw few scoring chances of particular note, with Glenea having the better of what did materialise.

Ciaran McGeady conjured up a couple of pots on goal, going closest when Boyd managed to get a touch to force the ball onto the post on 14 minutes.

Kevin Mulhern, Kyle McMullan and the lively John McFadden also gave Convoy a couple of scares while at the other end JP Malley fired over (although he was off-side), while Johnny Doherty and Joe McGill had opportunities.

The third quarter remained tight, again with scoring chances at a premium, but after the second water break on what was a warm afternoon, there were quite a few talking points.

On 71 minutes substitute Dean Bonner had possibly Convoy's best chance to that point but headed wide from a good position.

Then, with eight minutes or regulation time left, McGeady turned inside Gary Wilson deep inside the Convoy box only to be halted by an outstretched leg, and referee Liam McLaughlin - who handled the game well, often playing the advantage - pointed immediately to the spot.

Prior to this there had been a number of penalty pleas at both ends that had all promptly been dismissed.

Ryan McFadden, a first half substitute, wasted no time, placed the ball on the spot and dispatched it past Boyd in an instant.

Convoy, who had already made a double-substitution, made further later changes but the miracle now required was beyond them and the Gaeltacht side held on for a memorable victory.

One suspects that both teams will be a real addition to the top flight next season.

Convoy Arsenal: Lee Boyd, Paul O'Leary, Noah Mailey, Gary Wilson, John A. Kee, Johnny Doherty, Joe McGill, Ryan McConnell, JP Malley, Darren McElwaine, Paddy Dolan. Subs: Anthony Boyd for McElwaine (36 mins), Dean Bonner for O'Leary and Conor Rodgers for Bogle (53 mins), Gary Brolly for McGill (77 mins), Darren Harvey for Wilson (87 mins), Evan McBride for Dolan (88 mins).

Glenea United: Joe Coll, Kyle McMullan, Darragh Breen, Sean Coll, Darren Duggan, Martin Maguire, John McFadden, Kevin Mulhern, Darren Ferry, Ciaran McGeady, Darren McGeever. Subs: Ryan McFadden for Ferry (26 mins), Sean McBride for John McFadden (53 mins), Dean Gallagher for McGeady (84 mins), Mark Harley for Mulhern (87 mins).

Referee: Liam McLaughlin.