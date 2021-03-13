WATCH: Highlights of Carl McHugh's ATK Mohun Bagan in the Hero Indian Super League Final - look out for the spectacular own goal

Donegal's Carl McHugh was on the ATK Mohun Bagan side that took on Mumbai City FC in the Hero Indian Super League Final at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

But there was no joy in the final for the Leitirmacaward man. David Williams gave the Mariners the lead but an own goal in the first half by Tiri and a Bipin Singh winner in the final minute of regulation time meant that Mumbai emerged victorious.

McHugh has played 21 games for ATK this season. See the video here for the match highlights.

McHugh (28) joined ATK in 2019 from Motherwell, having previously been with Plymouth Argyle and Bradford City. He began his cross-channel career at Reading, although he never made a first team appearance and then had loan spells at Swindon Supermarine and Dundalk before moving to Bradford.