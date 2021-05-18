WATCH: New €17m masterplan includes stadium to cater for not just soccer in the north-west

A proposed multi-million euro redevelopment of the Showgrounds stadium with the creation of an academy hub for the north-west region of the country is included in the Sligo Rovers Masterplan which was unveiled today.

The Masterplan presents infrastructural design proposals for the future of Rovers both at its home in the Showgrounds and a potential academy site

There is also a detailed analysis of the economic, social and financial impact that the proposed development could have on the club, the county and beyond, as well as the footballing impact.

The plan has been endorsed by Sligo County Council and the Football Association of Ireland.

The redeveloped Showgrounds would have a seated capacity of 6,000, surpassing all the requirements of a UEFA Category 3 stadium.

It includes the retention of the existing Tracey Avenue Stand and Railway End Stand, with alterations to both, the construction of a new stand at the Church Hill Road End and a new stand in place of the current Jinks Avenue Stand.

New floodlights, turnstiles, hospitality spaces, shops, corporate and sponsors facilities, offices, meeting rooms, upgraded media facilities, multiple changing rooms and a gym would be part of the redevelopment.

The Showgrounds pitch would be extended and the playing surface changed to a hybrid pitch, an innovation that comprises 95% natural grass and delivers more playing time.

The total cost of the overall project as compiled by Rhatigan Architects is €17.3million.

A provisional agreement with Sligo Rugby to facilitate games in the redeveloped Showgrounds has been reached, with the club keen to open up the facilities for the community. The Bit O’ Red are also willing to host provincial matches for regional use for the betterment of north-west sport.