National teams in action at the World Tug of War Championships in Donegal

Teams from counties all over the world will be in action at the Tug of War International Federation Indoor World Championships in Donegal today.
The action at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny begins with the closed competition. The schedule is: 9.30 am Men 680kg and Under 23 mixed 560kg, This will be followed by the women's 540kg event.
The afternoon session sees the men's 560kg and senior mixed 580kg.
Yesterday, Clonmany B won the men's open club 600kg world title. There were also wins for Mountain View from Co. Louth and Country Club Northern Ireland.
Video footage shows the Clonmany B team in action.
