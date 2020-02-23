Watch Live coverage of the World Indoor Tug of War Championships in Donegal - Ireland miss out on final

It's now down to the closing stages of the World Indoor Tug of War Championships in the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny.

The big event of the day is the men's international team 600kg event with Clonmany B representing Ireland.

They got to the semi-finals but lost out 2-1 to Northern Ireland.

They will now face the Basque Country in a play-off for the bronze medal.

The final will be between Northern Ireland and the Netherlands.

Earlier today, Andrew McGonagle from Inishowen joined up with members of the Mountain View club from Co. Louth who got a bronze medal as they represented Ireland in the men's senior 640kg event.

Scotland were the winners with The Netherlands taking silver and Ireland beat Chinese Taipei to take the bronze.

Clonmany represented Ireland in the women's under-23 500kg category and finished fourth with Chinese Taipai taking the gold. Ireland were also fourth in the men's under-23 600kg competition.