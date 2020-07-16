WATCH: Golf pictures from Donegal clubs plus round-up of all results and news

Cruit Island

Hugh Gillespie and his partner Neily Doherty got us of to winning start in minor league but unfortunately his other four teams fell by wayside.

Good Luck to Portsalon in next round and well deserved 4-1 victory.

In Sunday competition, our Lady Captain, Anne had a huge entry. The day started off lovely but late players got a bit of rain and breeze

Young Shaun Burns had a super round of golf and was clear winner from Brendan Doherty, who isimproving week by week by week.

Brendan Gillespie and Eugene McGarvey took next places with Donal Boyle in Gross section coming out on top.

Full results - Lady Captains Prize 2020: 1st Shaun Burns (22) 58nett ; 2nd Brendan Doherty (22) 63nett; Gross Donal Boyle (2) 72gross; 3rd Brendan Gillespie (13) 64nett; 4th Eugene McGarvey (11) 66nett B.O.T; F9 Keith Bonner (11) 30.5 nett; B9 Cathal Doherty (9) 29.5 nett. Par 68. CSS 67 (37pts )

With large numbers playing and course busy remember to keep up with play, behind the group ahead, not in front of the group behind.

Keep taking extra care on road in and out of Cruit, and keep safe.

Donegal GC (Murvagh)

Wed 1st July: Mixed Open: Competitive golf made a welcome return to Murvagh on Wed 1st July, with young Oisin O’Donnell (29) the runaway winner after shooting a fantastic 45 pts – an impressive marker to lay down for a maiden victory – and losing 5 shots off his handicap in the process. Shaun Meehan (5), no stranger to the winners’ podium himself, was 2nd with 41 pts, followed by Martin Carr (13) with 39 pts and Martin Cassidy (7) with 38 pts (B.O.T) in 4th. Gross winner was Philip Scallon (5) with 31 pts.

Sun 5th July: Stableford White: The first Sunday competition since the lockdown was won by Stephen O’Sullivan (20) with 41 pts, 3 shots clear of runner-up Tiago Kangombe (11) in a B.O.T from Sean McBride (5) in 3rd when both finished with 39 pts. Gross prize went to serial winner John Neary (3) with 32 pts.

Wed 8th July: Mixed Open: Played in tough links condition, Peter McBride (13) returned the best score of the day when he shot 43 pts to claim a one-shot victory over Terence O’Donnell (9) in 2nd with 42 pts. Paul Murrin (19) – Lisheen Springs was 3rd with 40 pts in a B.O.T with Mark White (8) – Ballyliffen in 4th. Jack Doherty (-2) won the Gross with 35 pts.

Congratulations to club member John Boyle who had a hole-in-one at the 16th hole. Well done John!

Team News: Well done to Gerry McCormack’s Minor League team who defeated neighbours Bundoran in the first round of the newly formatted competition. A fantastic team performance saw them win all 3 away matches to guarantee victory.

Gaoth Dobhair

There was a very good turnout last weekend for the Siopa Mhicí sponsored competition and the honours went to Seán Coyle (23) with a great score of 61 nett to win by 4 shots from last years Captain Pat Sweeney (12) who returned 65. The gross went to Cathal Óg Ó Gallchóir (2) with 73 and third place went to Rory Mangan (23) with 66. The Front nine went to Dan Ó Gallchóir (12) with 33 and the back nine went to young Michael Mc Bride (22) with 29 nett. Michael is starting to feature regularly and will no doubt be at the winners table before too long. Michael won the 9 hole competition last week with 23 points getting the upper hand on his neighbour Peadar Ó Gallchóir who was second with 22 points. CSS on Saturday was 68 and 69 on Sunday.

Next weekends Competition will be Sponsored by Manus Mc Clafferty from Gortahork and Chicago. He is a brother of our Captain Jerry.

Members are reminded that only fully paid up members are eligible to Play competitions. The Minor League team bowed out of the competition on Saturday evening after a hard fought match against against Ballybofey & Stranorlar. Hugh Mc Bride and Paul Fletcher got a win away from home, alas the pairings at home could only muster one win and so made their exit from this years competition.

Next Friday evening the Junior Scratch team will play B&S at 4.50 pm. 3 matches at home and 4 away.

The Pierce Purcell team will host Rosapenna GC also on Friday evening at 5.15pm. Three matches at home and two away. Good luck to both teams.

The timesheet for Lá An Uachtaráin (Pól Ó Rabhartaigh) is filling up fast, so if you are not on it, get a move on.

It was great to see such a big crowd of children of all ages attend Seamus Mc Monagle’s coaching sessions on Saturday. There is great work being done by Declan Mc Bride and Aisling Mhic Cumhaill with Galf Óige. Ghlac 32 ball de Ghalf Óige páirt i gcomórtas an Domhnaigh seo caite. Seo iad na torthaí.

Junior A 1st Liam Glynn, 2nd Oisín Diver. Junior B 1st Cathal ó Gallchóir, 2nd Tadgh Ó Baoill, 3ú Cathal Mc Gee.

Beidh Lá An Uachtaráin ag Galf Óige Dé Domhnaigh 19ú Iúil ag 4i.n.

The Club Classic will take place on Saturday 15th August. Time to get your teams organised.

Dunfanaghy

McCrea Cup (Golfer of the Year) Stroke - Sunday 12th July

1st Ger Dalton (10) 63

2nd Dominic Bogues (12) 64 BOT

Gross: Luke Kelly (3) 70

3rd Gary Martin (12) 64 BOT

Front Nine: Paul Smyth (11) 29.5

Back Nine: Max McGreevy (12) 31

CSS: 67

Gents Open 4 Ball Better Ball Stableford - Saturday 11th July

1st Ciaran Diamond (31) Belvoir, Damien Diamond (18) Belvoir 46 pts BOT

2nd Mal Dunlevy (12), Tommy Friel (21) 46 pts BOT

3rd Michael Clarke (4), Jame s Sweeney (9) 46pts BOT

CSS: N/A

Gents Open Stableford - Wednesday 8th July 2020

1st Harry Mulholland (20) Belvoir 47 pts

2nd Don Sheridan (12) 41 pts BOT

Gross: Charlie Kelly (2) Athlone 39 pts

3rd Conor Jordan (15) Co. Sligo 41 pts BOT

Front Nine: Thomas Kelly (12) 22 pts BOT

Back Nine: Max McGreevy (13) 23 pts BOT. CSS: 37 pts

Gents July Monthly Medal - Sunday 5th July

1st Peadar Curran (9) 71; 2nd Gary Martin (12) 76. CSS: 70 (Reduction only)

Rosapenna

Terry Casey Memorial: The Terry Casey Memorial took place last Saturday the 11th of July. The top 8 qualifiers from the morning 18 holes over the Sandy Hills Links were PJ Gallagher 38pts, Shane Sweeney (8) 36pts, Barry McMenamin (5) 31 gross pts, Barry Connor (5) 31 gross pts, John Doran Jnr (9) 36pts, Barry McMenamin Jnr (12) 36pts, Matthew Coyle (5) 35pts & Blaine Neugent (8) 34pts.

After a further 9 holes in the Valley the winner was Shane Sweeney adding an impressive 20pts to his morning score of 36pts. The runner up was Matthew Coyle with 54pts. The gross winner was Barry McMenamin Snr with 46 gross pts & third place was John Doran Jnr with 53pts. Two's from the morning round - Denis McBride, Barry Conner, Michael Jnr Gallagher, John Doran Snr, Charles McBride x 2, PJ Gallagher, Michael Bradley Snr, Tom Quinn, Blaine Nugent, Denis Boyce, Barry Mc Menamin Snr, Michael Carr & Mark Bradley. All two's prizes will be Titleist Golf Balls moving forward, these are set aside for collection in the Pavilion Golf Shop. Many thanks to the Casey Family for sponsoring 1st prize.

Club Competitions: The club competition on Sunday the 12th of July played over the Old Tom Morris Links was won by Sean McTeague (17*) with 45pts, the runner up was Barney Boyce (30*) with 43pts. The gross winner was Thomas McMenamin (4) with 33 gross pts. Third place was John Doran Jnr (11*) with 41pts. * denotes adjusted handicap re mixed tee, this is a two shot increase to your standard handicap when playing from the blue markers.

Twos - Matthew Stuart. All two's prizes will be Titleist Golf Balls moving forward, these are set aside for collection in the Pavilion Golf Shop. Members can book tee times for all competitions via the BRS App by selecting the competition from the dashboard. All club entry fees are to be paid by card where possible.

Captains Day 2020: Mrs Anne McKeague & Mr Barry McMenamin will hold their respective Captains Day's this coming Saturday the 18th of July, both over the Old Tom Morris Links. There will be refreshments after nine holes for all players and a drink on the patio after 18 holes. A low key presentation of prizes will take place on the 18th green at the conclusion of play. All Gents are to sign up in the BRS App before Thursday at 8.00pm - there will be an open draw and a reshuffle will take place in 30 minute windows. The updated draw will be published via the App on Friday morning.

Nine & Dine: The second Nine & Dine event will take place this Thursday the 16th over both the Strand Nine & Valley Nine from 5.00pm. It is a mixed event played over 9 holes in a champagne scramble format to include a main course immediately after in the Golf Pavilion. The member entry fee is €15.00 per player to include prizes. All groups tee off between 5.00 & 5.40pm from both tees. Sign up via The Pavilion Golf Shop on 00353 (0)74 915 5000.

Michael Bonner Singles Matchplay: All second round ties must be completed by Monday the 3rd of August, any ties not completed will be tossed.

Team Golf: Commiserations to the Over 50's team who lost to Letterkenny last Friday the 10th. With 3 matches at home and 2 in Letterkenny the home team won match No.1 but lost match No.2 at home and both matches away from home. Many thanks to team Captain Joe McHugh and to his panel of players for their efforts.

Well done to the Minor League team, captained by Garvin Toye, who beat North-West in the first round on Saturday the 11th. With 3 matches away and 2 at home the Rosapenna team secured both home matches as well as one of the away matches to advance to the next round where they will face Greencastle.

Good luck to the Pierce Purcell team, captained by Charlie McBride, who take on Gweedore this coming Friday the 17th (3 away/2 home) at 5.00pm

Best wishes to the Junior Scratch Matchplay team who play Letterkenny (4 home/3 away) on Monday the 20th at 5.00pm. This years team is captained by Eddie McGroddy.

Good luck to the Irish Senior Cup team captained by Frank Casey Jnr who take on Letterkenny (3 away/2 home) in the first round of the 2020 event on Thursday the 23rd of July at 5.00pm.

Best wishes to the Jimmy Bruen team who take on Cruit Island (3 away/2 home) on Saturday the 25th at 2.30pm. This years team is captained by Peadar Boyce.

Golf Fees: All staged payments were to be completed in full on July 1st, all members are kindly asked to settle their subscription in full as soon as possible.

Golfer of the Year: The 2020 Golfer of the Year has been reduced to 6 qualifying events from an original 10 with two taking place this month, Captains Day this coming Saturday & Seiko Series Day 1 on Sunday the 26th. The entry fee to the G.o.Y events is €10.00 per player.

Upcoming Events

Thursday 16th - Nine & Dine (9 holes from 5.00pm)

Saturday 18th - Ladies & Gents Captains Day (G.o.Y)

Sunday 19th - Club competition

Wednesday 22nd - Open Four Person Team Event (OTM)

Friday 24th - Nine & Dine/Generations Cup presented by Mary Devlin

Saturday 25th - Catherwood Trophy (Open Mixed Foursomes)

Sunday 26th - Seiko Series Day 1 (G.o.Y)

Michael Bonner Singles M'play - Round 2

Rosapenna Ladies

The competitive golfing season for the Rosapenna Ladies section got off to a great start on Saturday 11th July when 33 players contested the annual Terry Casey Memorial kindly sponsored once again by President, Mr Nial McManus.

The Old Tom Morris Links was in pristine condition and this was certainly reflected in the scoring. It was great to see so many of the Newbies participating and every congratulations to their tutors, as they have obviously taken all instructions on board to produce such marvellous scores. The worthy winner was Laura McKeague (31) 48 points, with Lisa McGee (33) in runner up spot with 43 points closely followed by Helena McBride (35) 40 points. The nines winners were Patricia Bogan and Sandra Carr. Congratulations also to Liz Dooey on holing an Eagle on the par 5...11th .

On Friday last, the ladies branch hosted the first leg of the Maire O’Donnell tournament for 2020 when the Rosapenna team beat Gweedore Golf Club by 5-0 with 14 holes up. Well done team and best wishes for the return match in Gweedore GC before the end of the month.

Best wishes to Captain Mr Barry McMenamin & Lady Captain Anne McKeague who will host their joint Captains day this coming Saturday the 18th of July, the highlight of any club golfing schedule, but understandably in keeping with ‘social distancing’ requirements are more subdued this year.

Other upcoming events are Friday 24th the Generations Cup presented by Mary Devlin which is confined to adult/junior members. The annual Catherwood Cup, Open Mixed Foursomes competition takes place on Saturday 25 July. Full tee time availability for both events will be available on the Resorts BRS Member booking App.

Letterkenny Ladies

The first report of the year! Fantastic to be back golfing after such an absence. Covid 19 certainly curtailed our golfing season and even after the first easing of restrictions only non-competitive golf was permitted for the first few weeks. This gave the ladies the opportunity to do something which most of us never do - practice! Competitions then resumed on the 30th June the first one being sponsored by Healthwise Pharmacy, many thanks to them. There was a great entry and with all that practice going on you’d be forgiven for expecting massive scores. Well...... maybe we need a little more practice ! Scoring was good but not exceptional although student player Mary Beth McBrearty recorded an eagle on the 7th - the cheer from her playing partners could be heard back at the 2nd.

Full Results: Winner Cynthia Fuery 37pts. bot., Runner-Up Mary Beth McBrearty 37pts., 3rd Tracy Spence 36pts.bot., 4th Evelyn O’Malley 36pts.bot., Front 9 Deirdre McCarron 18pts., Back 9 Caoimhe Lafferty 23pts.

On Thursday 2nd July lady members Mary McNulty and Jackie Ireland sponsored the club competition and again a big entry. Kay Kelly recorded a very fine 39pts. to win beating a Marian O’Sullivan who was 2nd with 36pts. Claire McGonigle was 3rd with 35pts.bot.,and Kate Gallagher was 4th 35pts. Breege McDonagh had an excellent 20pts. to win the Front 9 while Anne Flannery won the back 9 with 16pts.

Upcoming events include the Club Classic this Saturday 18th July so ladies please support the event by entering the competition or organising a team with your regular playing partners. There will be a prize for the best ladies team.

There will also be a Ladies Open on Sunday 2nd August which is part of the club mini open scheduled for the bank holiday weekend.

Please note the ILGU have cancelled the medal competitions this year and as a consequence there will be no Golfer of the Year awarded either. The birdie tree will also be set aside this year.

On a positive note all going well Lady Captains day will go ahead on Saturday 8th August.

Remember Hunters Bar & Grill is now open 12 noon - 10pm daily. Tables should be reserved by phoning 074 9161947. Noreen and her team have as always a warm welcome for all while adhering to covid guidelines so come in and enjoy the tasty menu in a safe and friendly setting.

BUNDORAN

MENS CLUB COMPETITION RESULTS: The weekends Competition Single Stableford which was kindly sponsored by Seamus Evans, Belfast results were - 1st Gareth Barker 43pts, 2nd Niall Carr 42pts, 3rd Michael McCaughey 40pts (B.O.T), 4th Vincent Granaghan 40pts, Gross was won by David Ronayne 35pts (B.O.T).

THIS WEEKENDS COMPETITION: This weekend’s Competition is Singles Stableford kindly sponsored by Spar Express & Filling Station, Bundoran.

To book a tee time for any of these competitions please contact David at the Pro Shop on 071 984 1302 or book via the BRS App.

DONEGAL MINOR LEAGUE: The Donegal minor league team which was captained by Eamon Maguire took on Donegal Golf Club, on Sunday, unfortunately Lady Luck was not on our side. Well done to Eamon and the lads for a valiant effort.

IMPORTANT DATE FOR DIARY: Donagh Koen’s Captains Day will take place on Saturday 25th July.

SENIORS: The seniors club play every Tuesday with the 1st Tee reserved from 10.50am – 12.00pm open to all male members who have reached the age of 55 and over, new members are always welcome so come long and enjoy a nice leisurely game of golf while making new friends and meeting some old friends.

MEMBERSHIP: New members are always welcome for more information on membership please 071 984 1302 or email us on info@bundorangolfclub.com, also check out the website at www.bundorangolfclub.com.

Portsalon

Donegal League: Cathal Canning's Donegal League side got past Redcastle on Sunday afternoon in a split venue match. Portsalon took both matches on home soil while club captain Stephen Connolly and Pascal Cullen collected the required victory over in Inishowen to secure passage. The win sets up a local derby in the Last-16 as Portsalon face a stern test against Rosapenna, with Cathal's side this time having the advantage of three matches on home soil in what promises to be a close affair.

Free Sub Competition: The annual 'free sub' competition is scheduled for this Sunday 19th July, with the overall winner receiving a years' free subscription to Portsalon Golf Club. This is a members only competition and players must have 2020 subscription paid/direct debit in place in order to be eligible.

Portsalon Club Captains Day, 25th July Golf & BBQ: The Covid-19 Pandemic means that the usual 'majors' on the golfing calendar will be absent this summer, with both Captain's Prizes postponed due to the ongoing social distancing and Covid-related golfing protocols. Instead, Stephen Connolly and Roseanne Logue will share a joint 'Captains Day' event on Saturday 25th July with golf followed by a BBQ at the Clubhouse. All members are welcome to join them.

Open Week Results - Wednesday 8th July – Stableford sponsored by Kevin Broderick Grass Machinery Specialists: Winner: Charlie Kelly (13) – 44 pts; Runner-up: Adam Duncan (20) – 43 pts BOT; Gross: Johnny Shields (5) – 33 gross pts; Third: Shaun Campbell (19) – 43 pts; Fourth: Michael Molloy (24) – 41 pts; First Nine: Hugh McBride (20) – 23 pts; Second Nine: Liam Walsh (23) – 23 pts. Visitor: Paul T Kelly (North West, 14) – 38 pts. Ladies: Frances Shannon (Rosapenna, 33) – 38 pts. CSS: Home – 72 Visitors – 73

Thursday 9th July – Stroke sponsored by The Bridge Bar Ramelton: Winner: Cian O'Fearraigh (Gweedore, 5) – 66; Runner-up: Michael Campbell (20) – 68; Gross: Ciaran Gilcreest (1) – 73 gross; Third: Mark Howard (8) – 69 BOT; Fourth: Patrick McDevitt (12) – 69 BOT; First Nine: Michael Shiel (7) – 34; Second Nine: Ian Morton (10) – 32; Visitor: John Meade (Murvagh, 11) – 72; Ladies: Claire Ferry (15) – 74. CSS: Home – 71 Visitors – 73

Friday 10th July – Two-person Scramble sponsored by Total Golf: Winners: D Martin/R McRory – 44 pts BOT; Runners-up: Turlough Giles/James Duffy – 44 pts; Third: E Bradley/G Conaty – 42 pts BOT; Fourth: M Donaghey/S Dudgeon – 42 pts

Saturday 11th July – 4BBB sponsored by Knockalla Caravan Park: Winners: Liam Campbell/Denver Kirk – 46 pts BOT; Runner-up: Damien Toland/David Bonner – 46 BOT; Gross: Chuck McTaggart/Conor Connolly 69 gross; Third: J Gallagher/Turlough Giles – 46 pts

Sunday 12th July – Stableford sponsored by Pat O'Neill Building Services: Winner: Alistair Rodger (16) – 44 pts; Runner-up: Joe Hensey (12) – 41 pts; Gross: Sean Hensey (6) – 30 gross pts; Third: Matthew McLaughlin (36) – 40pts BOT; Fourth: Denver Kirk (21) – 40 pts; First Nine: Liam Campbell (9) – 23 pts; Second Nine: Thomas Grindel (8) – 21 pts; Visitor: Patrick Taylor (Balmoral, 15) – 36 pts; CSS: Home – 72 Visitors – 75

Monday 13th July – Stableford sponsored by Keating Amenities: Winner: Liam Walsh (22) – 44 pts; Runner-up: Trevor Reid (8) – 41 pts; Gross: Kealan Quigg (+1) – 34 gross pts; Third: Kait Jacob (29) – 39 pts; Fourth: Mark McElroy (11) – 38 pts; Ladies: Eithne McMahon (Balmoral, 28) – 38 pts BOT; First Nine: Sarah Nicholl (16) – 22 pts; Second Nine: Patrick Boyle (15) - 21 pts. CSS: Home – 72 – Visitors – 74 Ladies - 73

LADIES

Sarah Nicholl’s Total Golf display claims top prize: In a busy day for the club and a large field to compete with, Sarah Nicholl claimed the coveted top prize sponsored by Total Golf to win Sunday’s Ladies Open.

Thanks to our Sponsors: Total Golf who sponsored Friday 10th July Scramble and Sunday 12th July Ladies Open Day. Century Cinema Complex, Letterkenny who have sponsored the Ladies Open on Wednesday 15th July.

Dates for your diaries: Members Sub Competition (Ladies & Gents), Sunday 19th July (great opportunity to win your 2020 membership back!). Members Competitions will resume from Friday 17th (Alt) and Sunday 19th July. Portsalon Club Captains Day, 25th July (Golf & BBQ). Marie O’Donnell Competition: Portsalon Ladies lead by Team Captain Iris Condron will play Dunfanaghy in the coming weeks on a home and away basis. Donegal Shield, Saturday 12th September Ballybofey & Stranorlar GC.

Remember book before you play, follow the Club’s Covid-19 rules and Return to Play protocols before, during and after your game. #InThisTogether

Sunday 12th July – Stableford sponsored by Total Golf Derry: Winner: Sarah Nicholl (16) – 38 pts; Runner-up: Ita Ward (34) – 37 pts; Third: Claire Ferry (15) – 36 pts BOT; Visitor: Anne Condon (Letterkenny, 21) – 35 pts; First Nine: Aedeen Conway (16) – 19 pts BOT; Second Nine: Vicky Leitch (Hollywood, 37) – 24 pts. CSS: 72.

Gweedore Ladies

Last Wednesday's competition was kindly sponsored by Mairead Harkin and Kathleen Rodgers and the winner was the lady in form Kathleen Rodgers with 34 points to take first prize, second was Brid Kearney 34 pts b.o.t.

The ladies travelled to Rossapenna Golf Club last Friday to compete in their first round of the Maura O'Donnell Trophy, unfortunately the strength of the Downing ladies proved too much as they took 5 full matches from Gweedore in what was a very sporting and enjoyable match, the course is in immaculate condition and it is a credit to the greenkeeping staff on the condition of the greens and fairways.

The return matches at Gweedore always prove interesting and as they say "sure you never know". Return match a week this Friday, best of luck to the team.

President Paul Roarty's prize to the ladies will be played on Wednesday, July 22nd with the usual online booking system, this is the first Major of the season in a year that we are lucky to have any majors at all with Covid 19.

We ask that all members abide by the Covid guidelines for safe distancing and due care around the Clubhouse and facilities and we wish our President Paul the very best of luck on his Presidents week-end.

MacCumhaills Golf Classic

The Seán Mac Cumhaills GAA Club Annual Golf Classic returns on Friday the 24th of July to the Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club.

There are great prizes on the day from 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Team Prizes, a Non-Golfers Team Prize, Ladies Team Prize and for the Longest Drive.

Many thanks to all the businesses who have sponsored Tee Boxes for the Classic and in other ways.

Lafferty’s Buses and the Navenny Grill have been sponsoring this event for a number of years and we are grateful for their continued support.

Team Entry fee is €100 which includes meal voucher and refreshments and is open to all. If you are interested in putting in a team, please contact Alistair at Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club on 074 91 31093.

We appreciate your support!

Dunfanaghy Ladies

Tuesday 7th July was a single stableford competition. 1st Doreen Corry 39pts. 2nd Jackie Ireland 38pts. Saturday 11th July was also a stableford competition. 1st Eleanor McKelvey 38pts BOT. 2nd Caitlin Hegarty 38Pts. 3ed Natalie Cummings 37pts BOT. 1st9 Yvonne Armstrong 22pts. 2nd9 Lorraine McAleese 18Pts

Well done to all our winners.

Upcoming competitions Saturday 18th the Clarence Shield stroke. Open week commences on Sunday 26th July. Visitors can book online or contact the club on 91 36335 to book a slot.

Cloughaneely Golf Club

Weekend Results 12th July; 1st: Vincent Collum (14) 41pts, 2nd: Conor Ó'Gallachóir (17) 40pts, CAT 1: Gerry Doohan (12) 39pts, CAT 2: Darragh Geaney (16) 39pts, CAT 3: Eamonn McCourt (21) 39pts. 9 Hole Result Friday 10th July; Cat 1: Seán Ó'Gallchóir, Cat 2: Mick Nolan, Cat 3: Joe Gallagher.

Congratulations to our Minor League team who defeated neighbours Dunfanaghy Golf Club last Saturday. We won both matches at home needing a win away and it was the pairing of Joe McGarvey and Joe Doherty who produced the goods to win on the final hole with the final putt! They meet Buncrana Golf Club next with home advantage.

Our Donegal League team play this Thursday 16th at 5pm Vs Cruit Island Golf Club.

Our Junior Scratch Team play Portsalon Golf Club this Saturday 18th July at 3pm best of luck to all.

Last Person Standing Update - after the first two set of games the leaderboard is as follows: Michael Gallagher 21, Rosie McDermott 21, Denis Sale 21, Chris Barrett 20, Stephen Gealis 20, Erin Vaughan 20 with plenty in the high teens!

In July we have a 9 Hole Competition every Tuesday and Friday with re-entry allowed for both Members and Visitors.

We run an 18 Hole Singles Stableford Competition open to Ladies and Gents to anyone with a GUI or ILGU card every weekend in July 2020.Entry for Visitors is €15pp at weekends