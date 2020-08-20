WATCH: Outstanding performances from Tir Chonaill athletes at Ulster Championships in Belfast

Tir Chonaill AC club coaches, at the Mary Peters Track on Sunday evening, indicated great satisfaction at the large number of outstanding performances during the previous two days. An unprecedented set of PBs and top three medal winning outcomes were recorded during the two days of a well organised Ulster/ANI U-14-U-17 championships

All performances are noteworthy with a number of exceptional recordings.

Tori Murchin's winning leap of 1.63m; close to 1.66m on a final attempt; Cathal O'Donnell's 9mins 35secs 3k time; Daire McDevitt's Long Jump, 5.74m and Triple Jump 12.01m double; Luke Ward's triple throws winning performances; Shay OHalloran, 5.04m winning long jump and victories for Lucy McGlynn, Ben Campbell, Rachael Gallagher, Niamh Moohan made for a very happy group of athletes and coaches.

Performances

Tori Murchin: 1st U16/HJ/ 1.63m

Ava Anderson: 1st U14 HJ/1.45m 3rd Shot Putt/11.38m, 4th Long Jump/4.56m

Cathal ODonnell: 2nd U15/3k/9mins 35.70secs

Jamie Kennedy: 2nd U14 75m/13.97secs, and 3rd /LJump/4.57m

Oisin Gillespie: 4th U14/75H

Alex Anderson: 2nd U16 Discus 35.28secs,3rd Sot Putt/11.06m

Fintan Dewhirst: 2nd U16/250mH /34.99secs,2nd High JUmp/1.60m

Daire McDevitt: 1st Long Jump/5.74m, 1st Triple Jump/12.01m and3rd/250mH/37.48secs.

Kasper Adamski: 2nd U16 Shot/12.62m and 2nd Javelin/25.27m

Lucy McGlynn: 1st U17 High Jump/1.50m, 1st 300m H/47.82secs and

Rachael Gaallagher: 1st U17 Hurdles/15.57secs and 2nd in 300mH/50.49secs, 3rd in Triple Jump/9.82m

Shay OHalloran: 1st U15 Long Jump,/5.03m,and 2nd 250mH/38.80secs

Luke Ward: 1st U15 Discus/24.79m,1st Javelin/25.11m,1st Hammer,/24.96m

Johnnie McGonagle: 2nd U17 Discus/30.55m,2nd Shot Putt/10.81m

Niamh Moohan: 1st Long Jump/4.84m,2nd 100mH/15.83secs

Ben Campbell: 1st U17 300mH/46.16secs, and 2nd in 100mH/15.36secs

Micheala Galvin: 2nd U17/100m/13.57secs and 2nd Long Jump/4.62m and 2nd Triple Jump/10.39m.

1 Lucy Mc Glynn winner of U-17 High Jump

2 Rachael Gallagher winner of U17 100m Hurdles

3a Luke Ward triple winning thrower

3 Cathal O'Donnell leading the U16 3,000m

4 Shay O'Halloran winner of U-15 Long Jump

5 Winning riends Rachael Gallagher 200mH and Niamh Moohan Long Jump

6 Happy Daire McDevitt, winner of the Long and Triple jump

Happy or what.. Tori Murchan winner of the U16 High Jump with very pleased parents